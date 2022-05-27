Farooq Abdullah Summoned by the Enforcement Directorate

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah was on Friday summoned by the Enforcement Directorate. The ED has earlier issued an order attaching his properties worth nearly Rs 12 crore in a case of alleged money laundering.

Abdullah had then challenged the December 2020 order before Jammu and Kashmir high court. The ED had alleged that Abdullah “misused" his position as president of the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) from 2001-2011 and made appointments in the sports body so Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) sponsored funds could be laundered.

Abdullah said the list of properties attached by the ED in Jammu and Kashmir were unrelated to the alleged criminal activity mentioned in the Final Report/FIR and termed it a “continuing violation of his fundamental rights".

According to party MP Hasnain Masoodi, the properties were either ancestral or acquired before the alleged offence took place and were therefore not involved in any money-laundering or related criminal activity.

