Home » News » India » Father-daughter Moment in Khaki: Assam DGP Receives Salute from Daughter as She Passes Out as IPS Officer

Father-daughter Moment in Khaki: Assam DGP Receives Salute from Daughter as She Passes Out as IPS Officer

Assam DGP Gyanendra Pratap Singh was present at the passing-out parade of his daughter Aishwariya Singh at the police academy in Hyderabad

Advertisement

By: Kamalika Sengupta

Edited By: Oindrila Mukherjee

News18.com

Last Updated: February 12, 2023, 22:49 IST

New Delhi, India

Assam DGP Gyanendra Pratap Singh receives a salute from daughter Aishwariya Singh, a freshly minted IPS officer, at the police academy in Hyderabad. (Image: News18)
Assam DGP Gyanendra Pratap Singh receives a salute from daughter Aishwariya Singh, a freshly minted IPS officer, at the police academy in Hyderabad. (Image: News18)

All through her childhood, she saw her father wearing the khaki and, since then, she wanted to be like him. It was a dream come true for Aishwariya Singh and a moment of pride for her father, Assam DGP Gyanendra Pratap Singh, when she gave him a salute on passing out as an IPS officer from from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy in Hyderabad on Saturday.

“Words fail me. I received the salute from my daughter. It was an emotional moment to say the least. My heart swelled with pride and my eyes welled up on seeing the passing-out parade," said Gyanendra Singh.

The Assam DGP said he had tears in his eyes when his daughter saluted him. “As a father, who’s also senior to her in service, both out of affection and respect she had said a long time ago that she would salute me to seek my blessings whenever we would be together in uniform," he said. The senior officer also shared his feelings in a Twitter post.

Advertisement

Aishwariya did her schooling from Guwahati high school and Mother International School in Delhi. She completed her political science honours from Lady Shri Ram College and then went onto clear her UPSC. In her first attempt, she got Indian Revenue Service and, in her second, secured 97th rank and opted for IPS.

RELATED NEWS

“It was the most special day possible. I gave my first salute as an IPS officer to my father, who has been an inspiration for me through and through. I couldn’t have been happier and more proud. It was surreal," Aishwariya said.

Read all the Latest India News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Kamalika SenguptaKamalika Sengupta, Editor, Digital East of News18, is a multilingual journalist ...Read More

first published: February 12, 2023, 22:49 IST
last updated: February 12, 2023, 22:49 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+21PHOTOS

Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Shah Rukh Khan, Nora Fatehi, Vicky Kaushal Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About

+10PHOTOS

Sidharth-Kiara Wedding, Shahid Kapoor's OTT Debut, Hindi Adaptation Of Wastelanders Are The Biggest Entertainment News This Week