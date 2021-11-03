Father, In Jail For 3 Years Over Daughter’s Murder, Freed After She Was Found Alive

A man in Uttar Pradesh’s Farrukhabad had to spend nearly three years in jail on charges of his daughter’s murder. Things became bizarre when the daughter who allegedly was “murdered" three years ago came forward to register a complaint and plead her father’s innocence. Taking cognizance of this gross negligence, the local court released the man and ordered a probe against the police.

The incident was re[orted from the Dev Saini village of Merapur police station of the district. It all started in 2016 when the daughter of 61-year-old Lalaram, Soni, went missing. The troubled father filed a police complaint and ran from pillar to post to take the case forward. However, when the police were unable to trace Soni, they arrested Lalaram and charged him with the murder of his own daughter

Lalaram had filed a police complaint raising suspicion against four people, Omkar Ajab Singh, Santosh, Vishnu Dayal and Santosh Devi. However, instead of acting on Lalaram’s complaint, the cops arrested him for the murder of his own daughter and charged him under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 302. Ignoring the merit of the case, the officers filed a chargesheet based on conspiracy and false evidence.

The case became widely known in the region. When the his daughter got to know about her father’s trouble, she came forward and testified that she was actually alive.

After Lalram’s release, the court also ordered to file a case against the four people against whom he had initially complained. Accusing the police of torturing him, Lalaram said that he was beaten up inside the lockup till he confessed to the murder of his daughter who actually was alive.He added that police even extorted money from him in return for letting his innocent son-in-law out.

