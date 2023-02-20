Sahil's Father Jailed Earlier, Accused Planned to Show Nikki Murder as Road Mishap | More Details Surface

Sahil Gehlot, accused of killing his first wife Nikki Yadav and keeping her body in a refrigerator, initially planned to stage her murder as a road accident, Delhi Police sources said on Monday.

During interrogation, Gehlot revealed that initially, he had planned to push Nikki out of the car, sources privy to the investigation told news agency ANI. “However the plan could not be executed and he killed Nikki at Nigam Bodh Ghat," they said.

Apart from Gehlot, Delhi Police has arrested five more persons, including his father Virender and four others — two cousins and two friends — in connection with the Yadav’s murder case on charges of helping the main accused in the “conspiracy".

Police also said that Gehlot’s father Virendra had been arrested earlier in a murder case.

The police have taken Sahil Gehlot and his father Virender to the dhaba where Nikki’s body was found in a fridge, to recreate the crime scene, sources said.

The police produced Virender, Sahil’s two cousins Ashish and Naveen, and two friends Amar and Lokesh, at the residence of the Duty Magistrate on Friday.

Sources said that the five accused were arrested after police suspected their involvement in Yadav’s murder when during interrogation their statements didn’t match with Gehlot’s.

According to the police, Nikki and Sahil got married in 2020 when they lived in Greater Noida.

Nikki had invited her family to the wedding but they did not approve of the marriage due to caste differences. “This is why the police took Sahil to the house in Noida where they lived. The neighbours were also questioned," sources said.

The investigation so far has revealed that Nikki’s family members were aware of her marriage, though they have denied it since the beginning.

The police are currently examining the phone logs and data of the accused to find out who else was involved in the conspiracy and how they planned the murder, sources said.

Sahil Gehlot was remanded to five days of police custody last week, which ends today.

Nikki was strangled to death allegedly by her partner after she came to know of his impending marriage with another woman, police said. Sahil was arrested last Tuesday.

The accused got engaged on February 9. Gehlot’s family asked him to “get rid" of Nikki Yadav on the day of his engagement to the second woman, to avoid “any harm to their social reputation" after she threatened to show up at the wedding and expose him.

