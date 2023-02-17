Father-son Duo Shot at Over Parking Dispute in Delhi's Yamuna Vihar

A man and his son were shot at by a group of people in northeast Delhi’s Yamuna Vihar following an argument over a parking issue, police said on Friday.

Virender Aggarwal sustained a gunshot wound to his chest and his son Sachin Aggarwal in his hand. They were rushed by locals to a hospital and are stated to be out of danger, a senior police officer said.

According to police, the incident took place late Thursday night when the victims were returning home from a marriage function. As they approached their residence, they saw a neighbour’s car parked on the road in a way that there was no space left for another vehicle to pass, they said.

They asked the neighbour, identified as Arif, to move his car and an argument broke out. The situation was momentarily brought under control as Arif’s landlord Furkaan and other local people intervened, police said.

But Arif arrived at the Aggarwals’ residence a little later along with a few other people and started arguing with the family, the officer said. The quarrel escalated and Arif and his associates opened fire, injuring Virender and Sachin, he added.

Virender’s other son Saurabh Aggarwal said 10-15 rounds were fired by the group.

Police said local people managed to catch one of Arif’s associates when they were fleeing after the incident, and beat him up.

According to police, Arif deals in second-hand cars and had shifted to the neighbourhood around seven to eight months ago. Further investigation is underway.

