'Fear Over Residents Sheltering Extremists': As Assam Celebrates Reduced AFSPA, Some Tread with Caution

Truly it’s festive time in Assam before Bihu. From Guwahati to Cachar, everywhere the mood is for celebration as AFSPA has been reduced. As chief minister held a press conference, residents of the state stayed glued to their television screens.

Minu Barua, a small-time shop keeper in Guwahati was watching the updates on a television channel when News18 approached her. “You know how much of business we have lost in 90’s and also in 2000, everyone used to say things are messed up here; business was slow. Things have changed now. There’s nothing to be tense about. We feel great," she said.

It was reduction of AFSPA that became the only point of discussion in northeast, singer Akashitora told News18. “Everyone is happy. This is a positive indication for new business opportunity. People were hesitant to come for business as this is a disturbed state. Now things will change, more opportunities will come. There will be development in tourism sector also. On the hand hand, I feel it is too early to comment. Few terrorist-outfits are yet to join the mainstream, so that’s there. People should be responsible, I think. Let’s keep our fingers crossed," he said.

Expecting a boost in trade and enhanced development of the state, Assam residents burst out in celebration post the announcement of reduction of AFSPA. Many thanked the government. But the announcement comes with a lot of responsibility for the administration, said retired DG Special branch Pallab Chatterjee.

“Actually if you see the rise and fall of extremism in North East, ULFA came and 80s and 90s became violent. Then 2000 to 2010 became the peak time of unrest. Now it has drastically come down. Instead of engaging the Army, it is better if we can train police itself and let them fight extremists. Army should go back to borders. This decision is good for the people. We should strengthen our intelligence branch. Fourth generation warfare is important today from every angle. It’s good that AFSPA has reduced but local police should strengthen. People should not give shelter to extremists, a fear that still looms in every area of Assam. Let’s have better tomorrow with this new hope that’s now the spirit of North East," Chatterjee told News18.

While the Centre announced to reduce the controversial Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in Nagaland, Assam and Manipur, the Ministry of Home Affairs also issued a notification regarding the ‘disturbed areas’ in Nagaland where the Act will remain imposed for another six months. The government said that during this period, it will review the law and order situation in the areas mentioned in the notification.

