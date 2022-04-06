'Feel Distressed and Offended': Gujarat Body Demands Ban on Non-veg Food in Flights After Passenger 'Mistakenly' Served Meal

Members of Gujarat Animal Welfare Board and the Jain community have written to Union Civil Aviation Minster Jyotiraditya Scindia requesting a ban on serving non-vegetarian food to passengers on domestic flights.

The board claims that the move would ensure that there’s no scope for “strict vegetarians" to be given non-vegetarian meals even by mistake.

“This request is being made on behalf of vegetarian passenger… Strictly vegetarian passengers feel much more distressed and offended when non-veg food is served instead of veg food," Rajendra, member of the board who had campaigned against livestock export earlier, told Times of India.

The appeal comes after an alleged incident on a Tokyo-Delhi flight when a vegetarian passenger was served non-vegetarian food. “The traveller doesn’t even eat onion, garlic and potato. His parents were also offended," Shah added.

The traveller had reserved a Jain vegetarian meal for himself. However, the two crew members mistakenly served him a non-vegetarian meal, officials said. When the passenger realised that he had been served the wrong meal, he put in a complaint with the crew members, the officials said.

The airline has grounded the two crew members and initiated a probe into this incident. This isn’t the first time that the air carrier has been involved in a controversy.

Last week, attendants on an Air India London-Ahmedabad flight found that the catering company had messed up the order and mostly uploaded non-vegetarian meals.

The London based catering company had uploaded 28-non-vegetarian and four vegetarian meals onto the aircraft while the correct order was just the opposite- 28 vegetarian and four non-vegetarian meals.

In February 2019, a cockroach was found in the food on the Bhopal-Mumbai flight and the airline company had apologised and initiated corrective action internally.

