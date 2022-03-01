‘Feel Terrible, Numb’: World Leaders, Indian Politicians Condole Death of Indian Student Killed in Ukraine

Condolences poured in from all quarters — both within India and across the globe – as top leaders and politicians mourned the loss of the Indian student who was killed in war-hit Ukraine on Tuesday.

Naveen Gyandagoudar, a fourth-year medical student from Karnataka, was standing in a queue at a supermarket to buy groceries when Russia pounded the east Ukrainian city, Kharkiv, with heavy shelling, leading to the loss of his life. The 21-year-old hailed from Chalageri village in Haveri district, located 300 km from Bengaluru, and was studying medicine at Kharkiv Medical University, according to reports.

Charles Michel, President of the European Council, phoned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s office to express his condolences and said that the EU is making all efforts to ensure safe return of the Indian citizens. “I expressed my condolences to @PMOIndia for the loss of life of an Indian student in #Kharkiv today due to indiscriminate Russian attacks against innocent civilians. European countries are wholeheartedly helping Indian citizens to evacuate from #Ukraine," he said in a tweet on Tuesday evening.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that she was deeply anguished that “an Indian student, Naveen Gyanagoudar, has lost his life today in shelling in Kharkiv, Ukraine. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. Such tragedies numb us."

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, in his tweet, stressed on the need for a strategic plan for the safe evacuation of Indians from Ukraine.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also condoled the death and prayed for the safety of Indians stranded there. Earlier in the day, Kejriwal urged the Central government to bring back Indians stranded in Ukraine at the earliest and provide them with all help.

“Feel terrible to hear this news. Prayers for his family. Pray for the safety of all other Indians stranded and hope they will be back home soon. Hope the conflict will soon come to an end," Kejriwal tweeted. Several Indians are still stranded in Kharkiv where Russia has launched a major military offensive.

Kejriwal’s remarks came after a news report claimed that Indians stranded in Ukraine are allegedly not getting help from the Indian embassy in Ukraine.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also expressed grief and urged the Centre to ensure that all Indians are safely evacuated from the war-hit country. “Sad news of the death of Indian student Naveen in Kharkiv, Ukraine," Gehlot said in a tweet.

“I again request the Government of India to get all Indians out of Ukraine safely by holding talks at the highest level. Indians should not be left on their own in the circumstances of Ukraine," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the father of the deceased student. Karnataka Chief Minister BS Bommai also spoke to the family. The chief minister’s office has said that efforts are being made to bring Naveen’s body to back India.

“I know his family. They are very close to me. PM Modi had spoken to the family. We will try our best to recover the body and bring it back to India. I have requested PMO and MEA to help us to recover mortals," Bommai was quoted as saying.

Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagoudar, was a fourth-year student at the Kharkiv National Medical University. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed his death in a tweet and said it was in touch with his family.

A report by The Indian Express stated that Naveen was caught in the shelling at around 10.30 am local Ukrainian time. Sridharan Gopalakrishnan, Naveen’s hostel mate, said that they have no information about his body as of now, and they are also not able to visit the hospital, where the body has likely been sent to.

India began the evacuation of around 14,000 of its stranded citizens on February 26. To scale up the rescue operations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asked the Indian Air Force to evacuate Indians stranded in Ukraine due to the Russian military offensive against that country.

