'Fervour Turned into Fear': Why Jammu's Kashmiri Pandits Avoided Annual Visit to Valley's Kheer Bhawani Temple

Neha Pandita (name changed), who is a homemaker and has been visiting Kheer Bhawani temple in Kashmir for years, says she never saw such low footfall in the last two decades on such an auspicious occasion.

She was among the few Kashmiri Pandits who dared to go to the Valley on Jyeshtha Ashtami, June 8, from Jammu’s famous KP colony in Jagti.

News18 spoke to half a dozen Kashmiri Pandits who went to the temple.

They all said that earlier almost 70-80 buses used to go from this colony but this time only 12-15 buses went to Kashmir with less than 50 per cent occupancy.

Advertisement

“I have never seen such a view on the auspicious day at Kheer Bhawani temple. Already very limited Kashmiri Pandits went from our colony (mini township for Kashmiri migrants at Jagti) and after reaching there we found a small crowd. The hall which used to accommodate close to 200 people had only eight of us. I have seen those days when the halls used to get packed with devotees, mainly Kashmiri Pandits. But yesterday, there were very limited Kashmiri Pandits and the majority were tourists and other persons," one of the devotees told News18.

Similarly, another couple along with infants who returned on Thursday from Kheer Bhawani to the colony in Jagti told News 18 that there was a fear among Kashmiri Pandits in travelling in buses even when there were massive and elaborate security arrangements. They said that the buses were empty and security checks were done at least seven-eight times.

“When I asked people here to visit the temple on the occasion of Jyeshtha Ashtami, 50 per cent said no and the other 40 per cent decided to do puja in our local Kheer Bhawani Mandir, situated in our colony. This colony used to wait for this occasion but things have changed after back-to-back killings. There was so much fervour during previous years but now it has been converted into fear," Ankit Sharma (name changed) told News18.

Advertisement

His wife also said that, initially, she was hesitant in taking two infants with them, especially when terrorists have been targeting their community, but finally decided to go.

“I know there is a sense of fear among all of us, but we decided to go believing that God will be with us to protect us. There was no moment when I felt any security issue. There were elaborate security arrangements starting from here," Ankit’s wife said.

Advertisement

When News18 visited the Kheer Bhawani temple situated in the colony, the temple management, as well as locals, said that the number of footfalls was very high this year at this temple and people chose to visit it instead of going to the one in Kashmir.

Advertisement

Kakaji Bhan, who is the president of the trust that runs the temple in Jammu, said that this year the association had boycotted going to the Kheer Bhawani temple in the Valley and decided to organise puja in the local shrine.

Advertisement

“This year, due to killings of Kashmiri Pandits and Hindus, many devotees decided to avoid going to Kashmir and decided to do puja in this temple. Almost 10,000 people had prasad this year, which is almost 30-40 per cent more than any other year," Bhan told News18. He also said that only 60 people from Jagti went to the Kheer Bhawani temple in Kashmir on Jyeshtha Ashtami.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.