Few Coaches of LTT-Jaynagar Express Derail Near Nashik; Relief Rushed to Spot

A few coaches of Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Jaynagar Antyodaya Express (11061) derailed on Sunday afternoon between Lahavit and Devlali near Nashik, Maharashtra, on the down line. The incident occurred at around 3.10 pm, according to news agency ANI.

An accident relief train and medical van have rushed to the spot, said central railway CPRO.

Further details are awaited.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.