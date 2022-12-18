Home » News » India » FIFA Fever: UP Police Uses Lionel’s Dribbling Video to Warn Those ‘Messi-ng’ on Road

FIFA Fever: UP Police Uses Lionel’s Dribbling Video to Warn Those ‘Messi-ng’ on Road

Taking to Twitter, the police warned those involved in zigzag driving on the road

By: News Desk

Edited By: Saurabh Verma

News18.com

Last Updated: December 18, 2022, 22:49 IST

New Delhi, India

Lionel Messi scored from the penalty spot in the FIFA World Cup final (AP Image)
As nail-biting contest between Argentina and France at FIFA World Cup 2022 is underway, Uttar Pradesh Police used a video clip of legendary player Lionel Messi to send a message to those “messing" on the road.

Taking to Twitter, the police warned those involved in zigzag driving on the road while sharing the video in which Messi can be seen showing his wonderful dribbling skills.

“Messi(ng) up with traffic laws can lead to a self goal," the police wrote on Twitter while sharing the video.

The police also shared a message, “Messi can mess with anyone on the field, stick to your lane like it’s your shield."

As the football fever has gripped the world, thousands of Indians are glued to their television screens. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was also seen watching the game. He shared the photo on Twitter.

France’s Kylian Mbappe scored twice in two minutes late in the game, including an 80th-minute penalty, to salvage a 2-2 draw with Argentina after 90 minutes and force extra time in the World Cup final on Sunday.

The Argentineans had struck through captain Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria in the first half and were in complete control until Mbappe inspired a dramatic comeback for France, who had looked toothless for much of the game.

Read all the Latest India News here

first published: December 18, 2022, 22:35 IST
