Lalu Prasad Yadav Convicted in Fodder Scam Case: All You Need to Know About the Cases That Rocked Bihar

A special Central Investigation Bureau (CBI) court in Ranchi on Tuesday convicted Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad in the Rs 139.35-crore Doranda treasury scam, the fifth fodder scam case. He has now been convicted in all five cases in which he was named as conspirator.

The case is related to the funds meant for cattle fodder taken by Bihar’s animal husbandry department between 1991 and 1996, when Lalu Prasad was the chief minister. The scam was unearthed in 1996.

He has been convicted in four other matters related to the infamous Rs 950-crore fodder scam cases – the illegal withdrawals of Rs 37.7 crore and Rs 33.13 crore from the Chaibasa treasury, Rs 89.27 crore from the Deoghar treasury, and Rs 3.76 crore from the Dumka treasury. He has also already spent over 3.5 years in judicial custody as part of his sentencing.

CBI sources said, so far, 75 people have been convicted and 50 accused have died during trial.

So far, Lalu Prasad has been sentenced to a total of 14 years in prison in the four cases.

THE PREVIOUS FOUR CONVICTIONS

>SEPTEMBER 30, 2013

AMOUNT: Rs 37.70 crore

Lalu Prasad’s first conviction was in the Chaibasa treasury case related to the fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 37.70 crore.

He was handed five years in prison, leading to his disqualification from the Lok Sabha membership.

STATUS: He was granted bail by the Supreme Court in December that year.

>DECEMBER 23, 2017

AMOUNT: Rs 89.27 lakh

The special CBI court convicted Lalu Prasad for fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 89.27 lakh from the Deoghar treasury. Prasad was sentenced to 3.5 years in jail.

STATUS: He was granted bail after completing half the jail term.

>JANUARY 24, 2018

AMOUNT: Rs 33.13 crore

This conviction was related to fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 33.13 crore from the Chaibasa treasury. He was awarded five years’ imprisonment in this case.

STATUS: Granted bail.

>MARCH 19, 2018

AMOUNT: Rs 3.76 crore

The special court convicted Lalu Prasad for fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 3.76 crore from Dumka treasury. He was given 14 years in prison, with a fine of Rs 60 lakh.

STATUS: Granted bail. ​

