Fight Against Climate Change Would Unite World as One Family: President Murmu

"She expressed confidence that the fight against climate change would unite the world as one family," a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said

PTI

Last Updated: February 28, 2023, 22:43 IST

New Delhi, India

President Murmu Murmu said India-Denmark relations have grown in both depth and breadth in the last few years (File Photo: PIB YouTube)
President Murmu Murmu said India-Denmark relations have grown in both depth and breadth in the last few years (File Photo: PIB YouTube)

President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday said the fight against climate change would unite the world as one family.

Welcoming Denmark’s Crown Prince Frederik André Henrik Christian and Crown Princess Mary, who had called on the president at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here, Murmu said climate change is an area on which India and Denmark have a convergence of views and interests.

“India has set itself on a path of climate responsive development. We have launched a new mission called ‘LiFE – Lifestyles For Sustainable Environment’ for sustainable lifestyle and for respecting nature.

“She expressed confidence that the fight against climate change would unite the world as one family," a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

Murmu said India-Denmark relations have grown in both depth and breadth in the last few years.

She expressed confidence that the two countries would see an upward trajectory in bilateral trade and investment.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

first published: February 28, 2023, 22:43 IST
last updated: February 28, 2023, 22:43 IST
