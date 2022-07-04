Film Poster Depicting Goddess Kali Smoking Draws Flak for 'Hurting Hindu Sentiments', Director Issues Clarification

A documentary film’s poster, directed by Indian filmmaker Leena Manimekalai, has sparked outrage for hurting Hindu sentiments with its depiction of the Goddess Kali. Leena recently shared the poster for her upcoming documentary film on social media. It debuted as part of Rhythms of Canada at the Aga Khan Museum.

The poster, which has enraged netizens, depicts a woman dressed as a Hindu Goddess. In the photograph, she is seen smoking a cigarette. The LGBT community’s pride flag can also be seen in the background.

Users have complained about the filmmaker hurting their religious sentiments through the depiction of the goddess, and are demanding that the poster be withdrawn. The hashtag ‘ArrestLeenaManimekalai’ also trended on Twitter.

Leena, after the controversy gained ground, asked people to choose ‘love over hate’ amid the negative feedback she was receiving.

“‘Toronto Metropolitan University’ invited some of the best film students from across Canada to participate in a camp to make films about Canada’s diverse culture. ‘Kali’ is the film that I participated in and contributed to that camp. I have acted, directed and produced it," she said.

“The film revolves around the events that take place one evening, when Kali appears and strolls the streets of Toronto. If you see the picture, don’t post the hashtag `arrest Leena manimekalai’, post the hashtag `love you Leena manimekalai’. This Kali talks about choosing love instead of hate in the midst of so many racial differences" Leena said, according to reports.

