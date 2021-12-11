Final Goodbye: Gen Bipin Rawat’s Daughters Immerse Parents' Ashes in Ganga in Haridwar

Daughters of India’s first chief of defence staff, General Bipin Rawat, and his wife, Madhulika Rawat, immersed their parents’ ashes in Haridwar on Saturday.

They had collected their parents’ ashes from a crematorium in Delhi. The couple were killed in a tragic chopper crash in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, along with eleven other people.

Kritika and Tarini were photographed interacting with people at the Brar Square crematorium in the Delhi Cantonment area of the capital, according to news agency ANI.

The ashes of Gen Rawat and Madhulika Rawat, who were cremated on the same funeral pyre at the Brar Square crematorium, were immersed in the Ganga in Haridwar, Uttarakhand.

Advertisement

“We will pick up the ashes in a ‘kalash’ early tomorrow and then head to Haridwar, where the ashes will be immersed in the holy Ganga and some rituals will be performed," Yash Vardhan Singh, General Rawat’s brother-in-law, had told PTI on Friday after their cremation.

Gen Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat were cremated on Friday evening with full military honours at the Brar Square crematorium in Delhi Cantonment. The couple’s two daughters Tarini and Kritika performed traditional rituals at their home before the funeral procession began around 2.20 pm.

Kritika is the eldest daughter who is married, has a son and lives in Mumbai. The younger sibling, Tarini is an advocate and used to stay with the parents in the national capital, according to reports.

Meanwhile, the bodies of five more armed forces personnel, killed in the IAF chopper crash near Coonoor, were identified and they are being transported to their respective home towns, military officials said on Saturday.

Advertisement

Efforts to “positively identify" remaining mortal remains are continuing, they said. The armed forces personnel whose bodies were identified in the last few hours are Junior Warrant Officer (JWO) Pradeep, Wing Commander P S Chauhan, JWO Rana Pratap Das, Lance Naik B Sai Teja and Lance Naik Vivek Kumar.

“The mortal remains of the five personnel were released to close family members this morning," said a senior military official. The bodies are being taken to the home towns of the five personnel by air for last rites with appropriate military honour, the officials said.

Advertisement

As per plan, the mortal remains of JWO Pradeep will reach Sulur at around 11 am, while the body of Wing Commander Chauhan is expected to reach Agra at 9:45 am, the officials said. The body of JWO Das will be flown to Bhubaneswar and the aircraft carrying it is expected to land there at 1 pm.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.