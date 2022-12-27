FM Nirmala Sitharaman Likely to be Discharged from AIIMS, Delhi Tomorrow, Recovery on Track

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to be discharged from AIIMS Delhi on Wednesday, said sources, adding that her recovery is on the track.

Sitharaman was admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi on Monday with symptoms of viral fever, sources had said. The 63-year-old minister was admitted to a private ward of the hospital.

The Union finance minister’s hospitalisation comes at a time when the country is just a month away from the eagerly awaited union budget.

On Saturday, Sitharaman attended the 35th annual convocation of The Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University in Chennai. Sitharaman, in her convocation address, observed that medical education in Tamil Nadu should be taught in the Tamil language as there was a definite need towards strengthening it.

“I am saying it here in front of the Minister of Health in Tamil Nadu (Ma Subramanian). There is definitely a need for strengthening medical education. We need medical education to be well grounded and I think that can be greatly achieved if medical education can be taught in Tamil (language)," Sitharaman said.

Sitharaman maintained that the country is in a ‘better position’ to face the Covid-19 surge which was seen in countries like China, Japan and Korea.

Earlier in July this year, Sitharaman had tested positive for Covid-19 after returning from Bali, Indonesia, where she attended the G20 finance ministers’ meeting.

