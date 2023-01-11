FIR Against 8, Including Construction Company Director, in Bengaluru Metro Pillar Collapse that Killed Mother-Son duo

Karnataka government on Wednesday informed that an FIR has been filed against eight people identified as accused in the metro pillar collapse incident that took place in Bengaluru on Tuesday, killing a mother-son duo.

A 30-year-old woman and her two-year-old son were killed after an under-construction pillar of the “Namma Metro" (Bengaluru Metro) collapsed on the bike they were travelling on in city’s Nagawara area on Tuesday.

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said the eight accused include Nagarjuna Construction Company (NCC), its director Chaitanya, supervisor Lakshmipathi and JE Prabhakar. He added that action will be taken against them for sure.

“There are eight accused, including Nagarjuna Construction Company (NCC), its director Chaitanya, supervisor Lakshmipathi and JE Prabhakar. We’ll take action for sure. It’s utter negligence by the company.. FIR filed against all the eight accused - the people and the company," Jnanendra said.

The incident took place around 11 am on Outer Ring Road near HBR Layout in the city, when the TMT bars erected for the construction of a pillar fell on their scooter.

The pillar, which is said to be of a height of over 40 feet and weighs several tonnes, collapsed on the bike on which Lohit Kumar and his wife Tejaswini were taking their two children to a daycare center. The two were riding on a two-wheeler on the road when the pier reportedly swayed and collapsed onto the road. The structure or pillar is built on metal rods and then mounted on the column.

