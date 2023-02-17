‘FIR, Probe, Resignation of Director’: IIT-Bombay Students' Bodies’ Demands After Darshan Solanki Death

After the death of student Darshan Solanki, various students’ associations of Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT-B) have issued a collective statement, demanding filing of a first information report (FIR) with the local police station under SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act and Anti-Ragging law.

Solanki died by suicide on February 12 and was declared brought dead by a local hospital.

According to the IIT-B students’ organisations, he was a victim of caste discrimination by other students.

So far, the Mumbai Police have filed an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and has sent one team to Ahmedabad. The IIT-B has also ordered an internal investigation.

In the video statement, Ramesh, Solanki’s father, has demanded a judicial inquiry.

THE DEMANDS

In the statement, the organisations have demanded:

The IIT-Bombay administration must file an FIR at Powai Police Station to investigate the case under the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act and Anti-Ragging Law in the light of recent testimonials from Solanki’s family and a senior Uday Singh Meena in whom Solanki had confided.

An internal independent investigation be carried out, with at least 50% SC/ST representation in the committee.

The committee must be headed by an SC/ST person and at least one external member experienced in handling such matters be added to the committee so there is an unbiased and impartial investigation as this pertains to the problems within the institute itself.

The minutes of the meetings of the committee and the discussions should be recorded and published. Transparency being the highest priority, the names and the terms of references of the committee should be made public and there should be a public call for whoever wants to testify before the committee. They also demanded immediate resignation of the director for failing to provide a safe space for the students, and for this degree of inactiveness, apathy, and lethargy towards students’ well-being on campus.

On February 19, there will be a candlelight vigil in various states to press for the demands.

