Fire at Delhi Golf Club, No One Hurt: Officials

According to the fire officials, they received information regarding the blaze at around 10:25 am, following which four fire tenders were rushed to the spot

PTI

Last Updated: February 26, 2023, 14:39 IST

New Delhi, India

The fire was doused by 10.50 am and no one was injured in the incident (Photo: ANI/File)

A fire broke out at the Delhi Golf Club office on Mathura Road here on Sunday morning, officials said.

According to the fire officials, they received information regarding the blaze at around 10:25 am, following which four fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The fire was doused by 10.50 am, they said, adding that no one was injured in the incident.

first published: February 26, 2023, 14:39 IST
last updated: February 26, 2023, 14:39 IST
