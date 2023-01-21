Home » News » India » Fire at Hotel in Delhi's Connaught Place, 8 Fire Tenders Called in; Rescue Ops Underway

Fire at Hotel in Delhi's Connaught Place, 8 Fire Tenders Called in; Rescue Ops Underway

According to the Delhi fire department, there is currently no information on deaths or injuries in the fire accident.

Last Updated: January 21, 2023, 10:21 IST

New Delhi, India

Eight fire tenders were called in to put out the fire in Delhi's Connaught Place (News18 Photo)
A fire broke out at the Sun City Hotel in Delhi’s Connaught Place. Eight fire tenders are at the spot and officials say the fire has almost been put out.

According to the Delhi fire department, there is currently no information on deaths or injuries in the fire accident. There was no report of any injury to anyone, they said, adding that the hotel is in ‘F’ block of Connaught Place.

The Delhi Fire Services received information regarding the fire at 8.51 am, following which seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the blaze, the officials told PTI.

first published: January 21, 2023, 10:14 IST
last updated: January 21, 2023, 10:21 IST
