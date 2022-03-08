Fire at Kerala Home Kills 5 Family Members Including 8-month-old Baby; Police Probing Incident

Five members of a family were killed in a house fire in Kerala’s Varkala on Tuesday. The blaze started at around 1.45 AM on Tuesday at the family’s home in Dalavapuram.

Prathapan (62), Sherly (53), Abhirami (25), Akhil (29) and Riyan, Abhirami’s eight-month-old son, were all killed. Prathapan worked as a vegetable seller. He had been working in Varkala for a while, News18 Kerala reported.

Nihul, Prathapan’s eldest son, who suffered serious injuries, is now receiving treatment. As soon as they noticed the fire, the neighbours called the fire department. At least five bikes were destroyed, and the house’s air conditioners were also destroyed.

Officials stated that no conclusions could be drawn for the time being. According to Rural Superintendent of Police (SP) Divya Gopinath, all angles must be considered in probing the case.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.