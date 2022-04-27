Fire Breaks Out at Rajiv Gandhi Govt Hospital in Chennai, No Casualties Reported

A fire broke out at Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital in Chennai on Wednesday morning. The fire was brought under control and no casualties were reported in the incident.

After the incident was reported, four fire tenders were rushed to the spot and later more fire tenders were called.

The heads of the hospital wing were informed about the fire while a total of 33 patients, including three from the ICU, were shifted to a safer location within the hospital premises.

“All patients have been evacuated safely. The fire broke out in one of the older buildings, the new three blocks are safe from fire. So far, no report of casualties or injuries have been reported," Dr J Radhakrishnan, principal secretary (health) for the Tamil Nadu government told reporters.

Dr Radhakrishnan, Health Secretary reportedly said that things are under control and added that the authorities will do a thorough sanitisation of the area and then look for casualties.

