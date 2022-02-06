Fire Breaks Out in Additional Sessions Judge's Room at Karkardooma Court

A fire broke out in the room of an Additional Sessions Judge at the Karkardooma Court in East Delhi, officials said on Sunday.

According to information, the fire erupted was in the court room number 52 of Additional Sessions Judge Manjusha badhwa and at the corridor on the second floor of the five-storey building.

The fire department received a call in this connection at around 3.30 a.m.

A fire official said that initially six fire tenders were rushed to the spot, but six more were sent later to control the massive blaze.

The fire was brought under control by 4.20 a.m. and there were no reports of any injuries.

Advertisement

In a second incident in Outer Delhi’s Bawana area, a fire broke out in eight shops.

The fire department got a call of the incident at around 3.15 a.m.

Six fire engines were rushed to the spot. The fire was extinguished by 4.10 a.m.

There were no injuries in this incident either.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.