Fire Breaks Out in Ghaziabad, No Immediate Reports of Injury

A major fire broke out in Khoda area adjoining Noida on Sunday night and firefighting was underway, officials said. Several fire tenders were rushed to the spot while police personnel were also deployed even as a large number of people came out on roads.

There was no immediate report of injury to any person due to the fire in the commercial hub. More details are awaited.

