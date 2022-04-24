Home » News » India » Fire Breaks Out in Kolkata's Tangra, Eight Fire Tenders Rush to Spot

No one was injured in the blaze that broke out around 3 pm, they added. (Representational Image: ANI video)
Eight fire tenders were working to douse the blaze at the garage on Christopher Road which was used as a godown, they said.

PTI
Kolkata // Updated: April 24, 2022, 18:28 IST

A major fire broke out at a garage in central Kolkata's Tangra area on Sunday afternoon, officials said. Eight fire tenders were working to douse the blaze at the garage on Christopher Road which was used as a godown, they said.

No one was injured in the blaze that broke out around 3 pm, they added. "The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained," an official said.

first published: April 24, 2022, 18:28 IST