Two Injured After Fire Breaks Out in Mumbai High-rise, Four Fire Tenders on Spot

PTI
Mumbai // Updated: November 06, 2021, 23:18 IST
At least two people were injured after a fire broke out in a 15-storey residential building in suburban Kandivali (West) here on late Saturday evening, a civic official said.The fire started in a flat on the 14th floor of `Hansa Heritage’ on Mathuradas Road around 8:30 pm, he said.
“Police, four firefighting vehicles and fire brigade personnel rushed to the site and started rescue and dousing operations. Two persons who were injured were taken to a nearby hospital," the official said.Dousing operation was still on, he added.
first published: November 06, 2021, 22:34 IST