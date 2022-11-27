Fire Breaks Out on Bangalore-Howrah Express in Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor; No Casualties Reported

A fire broke out in the coach of the Bangalore-Howrah Express train on Sunday.

The incident came to the fore when the train manager noticed smoke coming out from one of the coaches at about 12:50 in the afternoon.

As per standard procedure, the train was stopped at Kuppam station in Andhra Pradesh’s Chittoor district to check for any accidents. Upon checking it was found that there has been brake binding and smoke had come due to friction of the brake block in coach SE LWSCN 193669 S9.

The passengers were made to deboard following the incident. The fire is being doused. No casualties have been reported so far.

Further details awaited.

