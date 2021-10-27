Firefighter Injured in Rescue Operation Dies; Delhi Govt Announces Rs 1 Crore Compensation

A firefighter, who was injured during a rescue operation in Narela in Delhi earlier this month, succumbed to his burn injuries on Wednesday morning at LNJP Hospital. The Delhi government has announced a compensation of Rs 1 crore for the man’s family. Two others, who were injured in the incident, are still under treatment, senior officers of the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) said.

The martyred firefighter, Praveen Kumar, a 31-year-old native of Rohtak in Haryana, was posted at a fire station in DSIIDC Narela as a fire operator.

On October 9, when a fire broke out inside a building in Narela Industrial Area, Kumar was one of the firefighters who were rushed to the spot to carry out a rescue operation and contain the fire from turning into a major disaster.

Advertisement

“It was found at the spot that it was a paper plate manufacturing unit being run from a two-storey building built on a 350 square yards area. Due to a lot of raw material stashed in the building, the fire had been fuelled. Following hours of struggle, our men had managed to contain the blaze and prevented it from spreading to adjoining buildings," said Atul Garg, director, DFS.

However, during the cooling operation, following an explosion, the rear portion of the building collapsed, when Kumar and two other firefighters, Manjeet and Vijender Singh, were trapped.

They had to be rescued by the other members of the team. They had sustained severe burn injuries. All of them were rushed to LNJP Hospital where all three were admitted for treatment, he said.

Garg said, on Wednesday, around 9.15 am information was received that Kumar couldn’t be saved. “He was a brave man who laid down his life in the line of duty. He possessed extraordinary daredevil spirit towards saving life and property of the citizens," the director said.

Kumar had joined Delhi Fire Service in June 2019.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.