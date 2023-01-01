4 Civilians Killed, Several Injured in Suspected Terror Attack in J&K’s Rajouri

At least four civilians were killed and several others injured in a suspected terrorist attack in a village in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir Sunday evening, officials said.

“Three people were brought dead. Out of the 7 injured people, 5 are stable and 2 are in serious condition. There are gunshot injuries on the body of the injured people," said Dr Javed Chaudhary, Emergency Medical Services, Government Medical College & Associated Hospital Rajouri.

Additional Director General of Police, Jammu zone, Mukesh Singh said two “armed men" opened fire on civilians at upper Dangri village, about eight kilometres from Rajouri town.

“Firing took place at three houses, separated at a distance of around 50 metres from each other. Two civilians have succumbed to injuries and four others are injured," he said.

According to police sources, attack on the civilians of the minority community was carried out using AK series rifles. It is very likely that terrorist came from the dense forests behind these houses to carry out this act, they added.

Former J&K chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad condemned the attack and expressed speedy recovery to the injured.

“I strongly condemn brutal terror attack at Dhangri, Rajouri in which 3 civilians have been killed. This is an act of cowardice. My deepest condolences to the families and relatives of the victims, and wish a speedy recovery to the injured," he tweeted.

The Jammu and Kashmir Congress strongly condemned the terrorist attack in a village in Rajouri district. The party said the incident is “very serious" and belies the government’s claim about the improved security situation in the Union Territory.

“The Congress strongly condemns the terrorist attack in Rajouri. The incident is very serious and shocking and belies claims of the government and the security heads regarding the (improved) ground situation," the party said in a statement.

(With PTI inputs)

