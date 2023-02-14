First 8 Vande Bharat Trains Have Average Occupancy of 99.97%; Gandhinagar-Mumbai Most Popular

The average occupancy of the first eight pairs of Vande Bharat trains stands at 99.97% with at least five of these pairs having more than 100% occupancy, official data shows, settling doubts on the popularity of these trains.

The data pertains to trains running between April 1, 2022 and February 8, 2023. For trains that were launched later this financial year, the data period considered is from the first commercial trip till February 8.

The ministry data, seen by News18, shows that the average occupancy of only three pairs of Vande Bharat trains was below 100% – New Delhi-Amb Andaura, Chennai-Mysore, and Bilaspur-Nagpur. These have occupancy between 52% and 78%.

Advertisement

There are currently 10 pairs of Vande Bharat trains running across the country, with two of these inaugurated on February 10.

Among the most popular trains were Mumbai-Gandhinagar (126.43%) and Gandhinagar-Mumbai (127.67%). Trains with more than 100% occupancy included passengers in the waitlist as well. This pair was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 30, 2022.

“The demand for this train is so high that it has a long waiting list. This shows how successful this train is," a ministry official told News18.

Next in line is the Varanasi-New Delhi (125.89%) and New Delhi-Varanasi (121.51%) train inaugurated on February 15, 2019. This was the first pair of trains that was inaugurated.

The second pair of Vande Bharat was inaugurated in October 2019 between New Delhi and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra. The train towards Katra had occupancy of 106.35% while that running between Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra and New Delhi had occupancy of 104.89% between April and February during this financial year, the data shows.

Advertisement

Inaugurated on December 30, 2022, the Howrah-New Jalpaiguri (103.67%) and New Jalpaiguri-Howrah (102.01%) are also running at full capacity. Further, the latest edition in the eight pairs – the Vande Bharat between Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad (106.18%) and Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam (124.5%) are also witnessing full house. This was inaugurated in January 2023.

The Vande Bharat trains running with lowest occupancy were Bilaspur-Nagpur (55.25%) and Nagpur-Bilaspur (52.86%). This train was flagged off on December 11, 2022.

Advertisement

Further, the Amb Andaura-New Delhi had an occupancy of 57.18%. On the other hand, the train running from New Delhi had an occupancy of 77.92%, data shows. This pair of trains was inaugurated on October 13, 2022.

The Chennai-Mysore (78.12%) and Mysore-Chennai (68.26%) also have a lower occupancy when compared to the overall average. This was flagged off on November 11, 2022.

The latest addition were trains between Mumbai and Sainagar Shirdi and between Mumbai and Solapur inaugurated on February 10.

Read all the Latest India News here