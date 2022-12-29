First Argument, Then Full-blown Fight: 2 Indian Passengers Get Into Scuffle on Bangkok-Kolkata Flight | Video

Two Indian passengers, in an international flight from Bangkok to Kolkata, had a heated argument mid-air that turned into an all-out physical quarrel on Tuesday.

In a video, now widely shared on social media, shows two men on a Thai Smile Airway flight arguing, while the air hostess is trying to mellow them down.

A few moments later, one of the men says “put your hands down" and starts incessantly slapping and hitting the other on his face, turning it into a fight, alarming fellow passengers amid panic stroked air staff..

At one point, the flight attendant can be heard saying “just stop" on the microphone while other people gather around trying to come between them and stop the fight.

A few other passengers also got involved in the scuffle. The reason for the fight was not clear.

This is not the first time a fight has happened mid-air this month. In an IndiGo flight from Istanbul to Delhi a passenger got into a brawl with a flight attendant that involved yelling.

The airline reacted on the incident and said, “we are looking into the incident and would like to assure that customers’ comfort has always been our top priority."

