Home » News » India » First Argument, Then Full-blown Fight: 2 Indian Passengers Get Into Scuffle on Bangkok-Kolkata Flight | Video

First Argument, Then Full-blown Fight: 2 Indian Passengers Get Into Scuffle on Bangkok-Kolkata Flight | Video

In a video, now widely shared on social media, shows two men on a Thai Smile Airway flight arguing, while the air hostess is trying to mellow them down.

Advertisement

By: News Desk

Edited By: Aashi Sadana

News18.com

Last Updated: December 29, 2022, 08:58 IST

New Delhi, India

Screen grab of the video shared online. (Twitter)
Screen grab of the video shared online. (Twitter)

Two Indian passengers, in an international flight from Bangkok to Kolkata, had a heated argument mid-air that turned into an all-out physical quarrel on Tuesday.

In a video, now widely shared on social media, shows two men on a Thai Smile Airway flight arguing, while the air hostess is trying to mellow them down.

A few moments later, one of the men says “put your hands down" and starts incessantly slapping and hitting the other on his face, turning it into a fight, alarming fellow passengers amid panic stroked air staff..

At one point, the flight attendant can be heard saying “just stop" on the microphone while other people gather around trying to come between them and stop the fight.

Advertisement

A few other passengers also got involved in the scuffle. The reason for the fight was not clear.

This is not the first time a fight has happened mid-air this month. In an IndiGo flight from Istanbul to Delhi a passenger got into a brawl with a flight attendant that involved yelling.

The airline reacted on the incident and said, “we are looking into the incident and would like to assure that customers’ comfort has always been our top priority."

Read all the Latest India News here

Follow us on

About the Author

News DeskThe News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse ...Read More

  • Tags:
first published: December 29, 2022, 07:41 IST
last updated: December 29, 2022, 08:58 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Hina Khan To Surbhi Chandna, Tina Datta To Karishma Tanna, These TV Divas Served Hot Swimwear Moments In 2022

+10PHOTOS

10 New Year Party Outfit Ideas Inspired From Kriti Sanon, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday And Other Bollywood Divas