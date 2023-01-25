The government has organised the first India Stack conference in New Delhi on January 25 to strengthen the relationship with the startups and begin the process to bring transformation beyond the Indian borders through a set of indigenous solutions that have been used in the country for the past few years.

The digital transformational initiatives include e-solutions like Aadhaar, Unified Payment Interface, Digilocker, UMANG, API Setu, CoWIN, Government e-Market Place, DIKSHA and Ayushman Bharat Digital Health Mission. All of these are part of India Stack.

At the event, attended by Indian government officials, developer community, startups, corporates and foreign government representatives, the Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said: “Number of digital Initiatives, which started independently like Aadhaar, UPI, and multiple others; got organised due to PM Narendra Modi’s vision into a stack and then built, managed, innovated as India Stack."

“We want to offer India Stack to those countries who want to innovate or implement these solutions in their own geographies aimed at using tech to transform lives of citizens," he said while adding that one of the objectives is that “using and deploying technology in governance and democracy in a way that it would transform citizens lives".

As per the minister, governments all around the world understood the importance of digitisation during and post Covid-19 to build a bridge between the authorities and the citizens. So India Stack will be open for all those who seek to digitise the communities.

“India Stack is a solution to a problem that has now been highlighted after Covid in many countries. There are many nations who are very interested in adopting and implementing India Stack in part or whole in their countries," the minister noted.

While addressing the event participants he described a story where a young minister from an African country travelled to Bengaluru to meet Chandrashekhar and talked about India Stack, its efficacy as well as its impact on people’s lives.

According to the minister, the African minister also expressed that she wanted to engage with the Indian government as she was willing to implement a part of India Stack in her country.

“I expect that by February-March this year about 5 to 7 countries around the world to sign up for India Stack. They are in talks with the Center to know how to adopt part of these India Stack" MoS Chandrasekhar said and added that the Indian Government and especially MeitY is totally committed to helping every government who is interested in digitisation.

Meanwhile, President and CEO of NeGD, Abhishek Singh told News18: “All these tech solutions are open-source, so the government will not charge other countries for using these. But if there is any implementation which requires some additional factors like infrastructure, buying cloud or laptops or computers, and maybe training, there will be mechanisms while World Bank, ADB, and others will support it."

