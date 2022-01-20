First Lyrical From Vishwak Sen's Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam an Instant Hit

Vishwak Sen has emerged as one of the most promising actors in Tollywood. He began his career as an assistant director before moving to act. He made his acting debut in the film Vellipomakey, for which he won a SIIMA nomination for best Telugu debut.

The actor rose to prominence after his romantic comedy Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi and then Falaknuma Das. Sen surprised everyone with his acting prowess in HIT: The First Case, produced by Nani. His performance in the movie was critically acclaimed. Sen has earned a strong fanbase because of his acting.

Sen’s next film is Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam, and the actor will be seen in a new avatar in this film. The makers of the film released the lyrical, Oo Aadapilla, on Wednesday. The song is about the hero’s admiration for his lover. Rukshar Dhillon is portraying Sen’s lady love. The song has been composed by Jay Krish. The visuals in the lyrical video are a treat to the eyes, in addition to the soulful melody.

The song became an instant hit thanks to the vocals of Ram Miryala.

The film is produced by Bapinidu and Sudhir Eedar under the banner of SVCC Digital. The movie has been written by Ravi Kiran Kola and directed by Viday Sagar Chinta.

As for other films starring Sen, he will be seen in the lead role in the Telugu remake of the Tamil hit film O My Kadavule. The film is currently in post-production. The film is jointly produced by PVP Cinema and Sri Venkateswara Creations.

