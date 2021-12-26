First Omicron Cases Detected in MP as 8 Overseas Travellers Test Positive

Madhya Pradesh recorded its first Omicron cases after state home minister Narottam Mishra on Sunday said eight overseas travellers had been infected by the new variant out of 26 who tested positive for the novel coronavirus at Indore.

Speaking to the media in Bhopal, Mishra said a total of 3,000 overseas travellers had returned to Indore in the recent past and went ahead to their native places. Out of 1,000 people who underwent testing, 26 tested positive for the virus of which eight were Omicron infections.

Of the eight patients infected by the new variant, six have been sent home after treatment and two are still in medical observation despite being asymptomatic, said the minister, adding that the two under observation were stable and did not exhibit any signs of cough or cold.

The recovery rate in Madhya Pradesh is still around 98.6 per cent, Mishra said.

It was anticipated that Omicron would have made an entry into the state but a confirmation was awaited as samples were sent to Delhi in the absence of genome sequencing facilities.

The state government has recently issued fresh guidelines with the threat of a third wave looming. People must be fully vaccinated with both the doses to enter cinemas, gymnasiums, swimming pools and educational institutions. Night curfew has started again from 11 pm to 5 am.

The state reported 42 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours.

