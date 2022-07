First Time Since Feb, India's Daily Covid Tally Surge Over 20,000; Free Booster Doses Bring Hope

Daily COVID-19 cases in India were recorded over 20,000 after a gap of 145 days while the active cases increased to 1,36,076, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday. The last time the country recorded over 20,000 cases in a single day was back in February.

A total of 20,139 new COVID-19 cases were reported in a span of 24 hours, pushing the total tally of cases to 4,36,89,989. The death toll climbed to 5,25,557 with 38 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The government on Wednesday night announced that people in the 18-59 age group can get free precaution doses of the Covid vaccine at government vaccination centres under a 75-day special drive likely to begin from July 15. The drive, aimed at boosting the administration of Covid precaution doses, will be held as part of the government’s Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to celebrate the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence, it said.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur told reporters the Union Cabinet has approved the proposal to mark the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence.

In a tweet, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said, “As part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, free COVID-19 precaution dose will be administered to all the citizens above the age of 18 years at government vaccination centres from July 15 for the next 75 days".

This will provide protection to all adults from the virus, the minister asserted. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the government’s decision to administer free precaution doses of COVID-19 vaccines to all citizens aged above 18 will further India’s vaccination coverage and create a healthier country.

In a tweet, Modi said, “Vaccination is an effective means to fight COVID-19. Today’s Cabinet decision will further India’s vaccination coverage and create a healthier nation." Responding to a question, Mandaviya said people would have to pay if they visit a private facility to get the precaution dose. Noting that some people had created doubts over the efficacy of vaccines developed in the country, he said there is a need for a booster dose for everyone and “no one will have to pay for it." He did not share details on how much the exercise will cost the government.

Mandaviya thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the decision. “The decision will further strengthen India’s fight against COVID-19 and add an extra layer of safety! I urge all those eligible to get their precaution dose at the earliest," he added.

The active cases comprise 0.31 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.49 per cent, the ministry said. An increase of 3,619 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 5.10 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 4.37 per cent, according to the ministry. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,30,28,356, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.20 per cent. According to the ministry, 199.27 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year. It crossed the four-crore mark on January 25 this year. The 38 new fatalities include 16 from Kerala, 10 from Maharashtra, four from West Bengal, three from Delhi and one each from Assam, Bihar, Goa, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.

A total of 5,25,557 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,48,001 from Maharashtra, 70,186 from Kerala, 40,125 from Karnataka, 38,028 from Tamil Nadu, 26,288 from Delhi, 23,549 from Uttar Pradesh and 21,255 from West Bengal. The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

“Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

