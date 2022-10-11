Fishing Cats: Fight to Protect Bengal's State Animal Gains Momentum; All About this Endangered Feline

Unfortunately, maximum of us are not aware of the existence of the “Fishing Cat" which is the State animal of Bengal. In a report in January, it was found that three fishing cats were killed by giving poison at Howrah. The butchery has shaken conservationists.

In 2009, the fishing cat was acknowledged as a state animal. It is also integrated as a Schedule I species in Wildlife (Protection) Act. So, they deserve equal protection such as tigers, lions, and elephants.

Let alone the conservation, the number of animals in the state has not even been surveyed. But this time the news is that the work of the survey is going to start. According to State Chief Forest Officer (Wildlife), the state is going to start several programmes including surveys, and conservation of fishing cats across West Bengal from April 2023 in collaboration with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

Sources added, in the project, the younger fishing cat will be released in the forest after breeding among the fishing cat of the zoo. Forest habitats will also be created.

The board is researching the nature, habitat, etc. of fishing cats. All that information will be handed over to the forest department. Incidentally, Odisha has taken the lead in conserving them. The fishing Cat Conservation Project is going on near the Chilka Lake area. The forest department claims that legal action is taken if any fishing cat is killed. The main aim is to send a strong message to everyone for the protection of fishing cat.

About Fishing Cat

• Names in Bengali: ‘Baghrol’, ‘Mecho Biral’

• Scientific name: Prionailurus viverrinusus

• Habitant: Near rivers, lakes, reservoirs in South and South East Asia. In West Bengal, it’s seen mainly in 24 Parganasas, Howrah, Hooghly, East Medinipur

• Diet: Mainly fish, besides ducks, chickens, small animals etc

• Conservation Status: ‘Vulnerable’ on IUCN Red List

