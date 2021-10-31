5 Assamese YouTubers Crushed to Death While Returning from Shoot as Car Collides With Truck

Five people were killed on Sunday after their car met with a head-on collision with a truck coming from the opposite direction on the National Highway-15 in Assam’s Darrang district. All the five deceased were Youtubers and were returning from a shoot when their vehicle met with the accident.

The locals said that the ill-fated vehicle first overtook a truck before ramming into another one.

The deceased have been identified as Faridul Islam, Azad Ali and Ibrahim Ali from Shyampur, while, Saniya Akhtar and her mother Monowara begum from Daypam.

The accident took place around dusk on Sunday on a sharp bend on the NH15.

While Islam, Azad and Ibrahim Ali were out for the shoot for their own Youtube Channel ‘SR Official’, Sania was hired for the video shoot. Her own Youtube channel is ‘SH Product’.

All the five Youtubers had launched their channels six months ago, and they picked up quickly.

Others who suffered injuries were first treated at the Mangaldai Civil Hospital and later shifted to the Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). All of them are said to be in critically condition.

Locals said that they have been demanding from district authorities to take step to reduce accidents in that specific area on the National Highway 15.

