Gujarat: 10 Killed, 7 Injured in Road Accident in Vadodara; Prez Murmu, PM Modi Express Grief

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed grief over the loss of lives due to a road accident in Gujarat’s Vadodara. At least 10 persons were killed and seven others were injured after a container truck hit a three-wheeler ferrying passengers on a national highway in Vadodara city earlier today.

Expressing grief over the incident, President Murmu said she is deeply pained by the news of the death of many people including women and children in a road accident in Vadodara. “My condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in this accident. I wish the injured people a speedy recovery," she said.

Advertisement

The Prime Minister also expressed his anguish over the incident and announced ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of each deceased, and Rs 50,000 for each injured.

THE CASE

According to police, 10 people, including two children and as many women, were killed and seven others injured in the accident. The condition of two of the injured persons is critical. Earlier it was reported that four people were killed in the accident.

Officials said the toll rose as more bodies were pulled out of the mangled three-wheeler and taken to the state-run hospital in Vadodara city.

Advertisement

The incident occurred in the afternoon when the truck driver lost control of the vehicle after hitting a car. The truck jumped a road divider and crashed into a ‘chhakra’ (three-wheeler) coming from the opposite direction.

“The container truck lost balance after hitting a car and jumped on the wrong side of the road breaking the divider before crashing into a ‘chhakra’. Ten persons, including two children and two women, were killed. Seven others were injured and are undergoing treatment at a government hospital in Vadodara city," said police inspector SR Vekariya.

All the deceased and injured were travelling in the three-wheeler. The impact of the collision was so severe that the three-wheeler was almost reduced to pulp. A fire department team was called in to extricate passengers trapped in the mangled vehicle, the inspector said.

Advertisement

The injured persons, including the driver, are undergoing treatment at the government hospital. Two of them are critical, he said.

“The ten deceased included two boys aged ten years and 15 years. Most of the deceased are under 40-55 years. Most of them were declared brought dead," the hospital superintendent said.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel expressed condolences and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured.

“Saddened by the tragic accident near Darjipura Air Force Station near Vadodara. The state government will provide Rs 4 lakh to the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured," he tweeted.

Advertisement

(With PTI inputs)

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here