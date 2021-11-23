Five of a Family Killed as Car Falls into Gorge in Dhanbad

Five members of a family were killed in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad district as their car skidded off the road and fell into a gorge on Tuesday morning, police said. The accident happened on GT Road (NH-2) in the Govindpur police station area around 6.30 am, they said.

The family was travelling to Asansol in West Bengal from Jharkhand’s Ramgarh district, they added. The car skidded off the road near Kalidih Bridge and fell into a 35-feet-deep gorge, police said.

Two men, including the driver, two women and a child were killed in the accident, they said. Two of the deceased were identified as their Aadhaar cards were found in the car. They are Wasim Akram and Shakil Akram, residents of Ghatotand in Ramgarh district.

“All five persons died on the spot. The car, which was beneath the bridge, was brought up with the help of a crane," a police officer said. The bodies were sent to Shahid Nirmal Mahto Medical College Hospital (SNMMCH) for post-mortem, police said.

