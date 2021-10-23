There is good news for train passengers as they can now enjoy better catering facilities by Indian Railways. The new catering facility has been introduced with an aim to provide better and safe food. The Pantry Car which was being used by the national transporter has now been renovated by Alambagh workshop, Lucknow. It has been transformed into a ‘flameless rasoi vehicle’.

>Read: Indian Railways Likely to Resume Pantry Services, Provide Bed Rolls and Blankets Soon

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw visited New Delhi Railway Station to examine the new facility. This state-of-the-art kitchen has been equipped with top-quality equipment and the LPG appliances have been converted into modern electric appliances. In a bid to make the environment hygienic for food preparation, stainless steel has been used extensively.

Advertisement

For the first time ever, a few years ago, the Modern Coach Factory (MCF) in Raebareli had developed an LBC Hot Buffet pantry car coach. To provide an enhanced catering facility to vendors, multiple modern features were added to the LBC Hot Buffet pantry car coach. Notably, the MCF manufactured pantry car coach was fully air-conditioned.

Earlier, officials from MCF had said that the coach was equipped with several modern features, that included fire detection as well as an extinguishing system. The list of amenities include a chimney which made the pantry car smoke-free.

In addition to these key features, the pantry car coach is equipped with a manager room, storeroom, bottle coolers, smoke-less multi-point electric cooking range, wash sink, water purifier, hot water boilers, refrigerator and deep freezer.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.