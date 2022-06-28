Flare-up in Udaipur After Man Beheaded for ‘Backing Nupur Sharma’; Both Accused Arrested from Rajsamand

A youth was beheaded in broad daylight on Tuesday by two men in the Maldas street area of Rajasthan’s Udaipur. The victim had reportedly shared a social media post supporting suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma. The incident created tension in the area as local residents staged a protest and shops were closed. As many as 600 police personnel were deployed in the area and internet services were suspended in the city while a curfew can be imposed late into the night.

A video has reportedly surfaced of the accused confessing to the murder of the youth and making threats on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s life. Top police officers including ADG (law and order) Hawa Singh Ghoomaria, ADGP Dinesh MN, Janga Shri Niwas Rao, SP Rajiv Pachar, and DIG Rajendra Goyal also reached the scene.

According to police, a force of about 600 personnel, including five companies of Rajasthan Armed Constabulary, were sent to Udaipur. Police have appealed not to pay heed to any rumors.

A video of the attack has also surfaced in which a young man can be seen being stabbed in the neck with a sharp weapon. According to the victim’s relatives, the man had posted in support of Nupur Sharma about 10 days ago and had been receiving threats ever since.

Here are the latest updates on this big story:

— Police said both accused in the murder of Kanhaiya Lal have been arrested from Rajsamand. Reports of stone pelting are coming in from the scene of the crime, they added.

— Udaipur’s superintendent of police said a heinous murder has been committed and a thorough investigation will be conducted into the incident. “Few accused have been identified. Police teams have been constituted to locate the accused. We will take action on the video of men claiming to have committed the act," the SP added.

— Police said the body is still at site of the incident.

— Protesters have demanded Rs 50-lakh compensation for the family of the victim, job for kin and action against police officials who did not file a complaint.

— The victim’s relatives said he had approached the police but was not taken seriously.

— Police said two men on a bike came to the man’s shop, Supreme Tailors, on the pretext of giving measurements for stitching clothes. Then suddenly struck the man on the head and neck with a sword. The man died on the spot. The incident took place near Bhootmahal in Dhanmandi area.

— Leader of opposition Gulab Chand Kataria said, “We’ve talked to CM. Those involved must be arrested and assistance be given to victim’s family. This incident isn’t possible due to a single person, it could be because of some organisation. It’s horrendous and a failure of the administration."

— Chief minister Ashok Gehlot condemned the incident. “I condemn the heinous murder of a young man in Udaipur. Strict action will be taken against all the culprits involved in this incident and the police will go to the bottom of the crime. I appeal to all parties to maintain peace. Every person involved in such heinous crime will be severely punished," he tweeted, adding, “I appeal to all not to try to spoil the atmosphere by sharing the video of this incident. Sharing the video will succeed in spreading the hatred of the criminal in the society."

— Gajendra Shekhawat said the Rajasthan government should look into the law and order of the state as it was deteriorating and state police should take action as soon as possible.

