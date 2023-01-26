The Delhi Police has arrested a 29-year-old male passenger for falsely tweeting “flight hijack" at Indira Gandhi International Airport. Moti Singh Rathore, a native of Rajasthan’s Nagaur, arrived at the IGI airport on January 25 by a Dubai-Jaipur SpiceJet SG 58 flight after it got diverted to the national capital due to bad weather conditions.

The police said the flight landed at 09:45 am at the Delhi airport and was given all clearance to depart at 13:40 pm. In the meantime, the passenger allegedly tweeted “flight highjack".

The passenger was then offloaded from the flight along with his luggage and the aircraft was thoroughly checked by the security agencies before getting clearance to take off. Further, the passenger was arrested and handed over to local police for legal action.

According to the complaint, a prima facie offence under Sections 341/505(1)(b)/507 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was made and an FIR was registered against the accused.

The accused told police that he posted the tweet as he was “frustrated over the flight being stranded".

