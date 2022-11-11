Flight Rates Soaring, 65% Fliers Want Fare Cap Back, 79% Say Budget Airlines Burning Hole in Pocket: Survey

Two out of three Indian fliers want the central government to bring back cap on airfares as many complained of excessively rates. A survey showed that 65 per cent want airfare cap to return, while 79 per cent said they found budget airlines to be costlier than full-service airlines.

The central government had removed the upper and lower limits on airfares on August 31, stating that this will allow airlines more room to manoeuvre their own fares while market dynamics worked in the interest of fliers. Aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia had made the announced to lift the cap on airfares on Twitter: “Decision to remove air caps has been taken after careful analysis of daily demand and prices of air turbine fuel. Stabilisation has set in and we are certain that the sector is poised for growth in domestic traffic in the near future."

But, has this move by the Centre ahead of the peak festive season and holiday season worked to the advantage of passengers? The verdict is mixed.

Travel agents said it had worked in favour of passengers in only some sectors while in most the fares on offer remained high despite a growing appetite for travel after long months of being restricted due to Covid protocols, such as lockdown and social distancing norms.

In a national survey, conducted by community social media platform LocalCircles, it was revealed that market dynamics do not appear to favour fliers despite rise in demand as on certain popular routes — Delhi-Mumbai or Delhi-Hyderabad — fares have registered an increase of over 20 per cent partly due to price rise in aviation turbine fuel (ATF) and partly due to airlines striving to recover losses by capitalising on higher demand.

The results of the survey showed that 65 per cent airline fliers wanted the government to bring back airfare capping. Close to 50 per cent surveyed indicated low-cost or budget airlines charging higher fares than full-service airlines “very often"; 22 per cent said “sometimes"; and 7 per cent said “once in a while".

According to the survey, going by the experiences of frequent fliers and a glance at fares on different platforms, cost of direct flights or those with a break of short duration in the journey are quite steep at present. The option is to go for flights that will take longer to reach the destination, which seems ironic if a person is using air travel as a means to reach a place faster.

In their complaints, consumers shared examples of being charged Rs 17,000 for a Delhi-Mumbai flight by a low-cost airline without food and seat selection, while a full-service airline offered them better tickets (with food and seat selection) for Rs 7,000. Many wondered if budget airlines were actually that, as one of the complainants questioned how an airline could charge Rs 19,000 for an 80-minute flight.

What did the survey entail?

LocalCircles conducted the survey prompted by hundreds of complaints since September about higher air fares and, in some cases, consumers alleging profiteering by airlines. The survey received over 22,000 responses from 297 districts of India. Close to 62 per cent respondents were men while 38 per cent were women, with 47 per cent from Tier I cities, 34 per cent from Tier II cities and 19 per cent respondents from Tier III and IV cities as well as rural districts.

Q1. Should government reverse airfare capping?

For the survey, the social media platform asked fliers questions on whether the government should reverse the decision of airfare capping. Out of a total of 12,193 respondents, 65 per cent said yes while 21 per cent indicated no and 14 per cent reserved their opinion.

Q2. How often were budget airliesn costlier than full-service airlines?

The platform also asked people how often in the last 12 months were airfares of budget airlines (GoAir, IndiGo, SpiceJet, Akasa) higher than those of full-service airlines (Vistara, Air India) for a similar flights with matching time and stop schedules. Out of close to 10,000 respondents, 50 per cent indicated “very often"; 22 per cent stated “sometimes"; and 7 per cent said “every once in a while". Only 7 per cent did not find this to be applicable while 14 per cent gave no clear response.

All not well with the aviation sector

Media reports have also indicated that the aviation sector is undergoing losses with more demand than capacity. Aviation consultancy firm Corrective and Preventive Actions (CAPA), in its ‘India Mid-Year Outlook 2023’ report released on November 1, stated that over 75 aircraft of Indian carriers have been grounded due to maintenance and engine-related issues. These planes account for around 10 to 12 per cent of the Indian fleet.

The outcome of this scenario coupled with the removal of airfare cap has proven to be problematic as people are being forced to pay more if they want to travel between December and January. Many are also rethinking their options.

The results of the survey show that removing airfare capping is not actually benefiting fliers. Airlines, however, have become key beneficiaries as in many sectors the fares have gone up by over 20 per cent and are likely to climb given the surge in demand.

