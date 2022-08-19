'Flood Relief on Hold, Temple Revamp Gets Rs 290 Crore Nod': Oppn’s Allegations Against Bommai Govt

With over 70 rain-related deaths until early August, Karnataka has witnessed a wet monsoon season with nearly 21 districts hit severely by floods affecting thousands. While the Karnataka state government had announced a big compensation for crop damage, this relief fund is yet to be given to people. Amid this, the Bommai government is currently under fire for prioritising temple construction over flood relief.

Allegations have now been made that while crop damage compensation is yet to be given, the government has released Rs 290 crores for temple constructions over the last one month and another Rs 200 Crores is in the pipeline. BK Hariprasad, the Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka legislative council spoke to CNN-News18 and said, “The Bommai government announced 200cr as compensation last year, even 20Cr hasn’t been given to people. Numerous people have died, their houses damaged, their crops damaged in North Karnataka, but no compensation has been given to them."

The opposition was quick to allege that the move was being done with eye on the polls and alleged that the move was communally motivated and called it ‘appeasement politics’. “The Bommai government has forgotten that they are supposes to treat everyone equally. It’s a secular constitution. Everyone pays tax. Has to be distributed equally," BK Hariprasad told CNN-News18.

According to the opposition, over the last one month, the Karnataka government has released 290 crore rupees in three instalments for the construction of various temples and religious places across the state. The opposition also alleged that “The Muzrai department is planning to release another 200 Cr rupees in the coming days. With elections fast approaching, the government has shown unseen efficiency in sanctioning and transferring these doles."

Between June 1 and August 2, the government has estimated that over 20,266 hectares of crops were damaged due to heavy rains and that at least 70 people and over 400 animals were killed in rain related incidents across the state.

The opposition gave an elaborate timeline that suggests that on “July 21, Rs 232 crores was sanctioned by the state government to renovate and develop 105 temples across the state. 50% of the sanctioned budget (Rs 116 crore) was released on the very same day."

