Flood Situation Improves in Assam, 1.77 Lakh People Still Suffering

The flood situation in Assam improved significantly on Tuesday although nearly 1.77 lakh people are still suffering in the deluge across four districts, an official bulletin said. According to the daily flood report of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), more than 1,76,900 persons are hit by the floods in Cachar, Dima Hasao, Morigaon, and Nagaon districts.

Nagaon is the worst hit with over 1.14 lakh people suffering, followed by Morigaon with more than 40,700 persons and Cachar with around 21,500 people affected. Till Monday, almost 2.91 lakh people were affected by the deluge across four districts in the state.

Thirty-six people have lost their lives in this year’s flood and landslides. At present, 305 villages are underwater and 13,508.25 hectares of crop areas have been damaged across the state, the ASDMA said.

It further said that 21 relief camps and distribution centers are functioning in four districts, where 3,656 people, including 737 children, are taking shelter. A total of 81.34 quintals of rice, dal, and salt, 86 liters of mustard oil and other items have been distributed among those affected.

Massive erosions were reported from Biswanath, Kamrup, Tinsukia, and Udalguri districts. Embankments, roads, bridges, and other infrastructure have been damaged by floodwaters in Cachar and Morigaon, the ASDMA said.

A total of 1,12,623 domestic animals and poultry have been affected in the deluge across nine districts, it said.

