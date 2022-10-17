Flour Test for Mann Govt: Punjab to Amend 'Atta at Doorstep' Scheme after Legal Challenge

In what is being seen as a major climbdown in its flagship programme, the Bhagwant Mann government has decided to make an amendment to its ‘atta at doorstep’ scheme for beneficiaries that had sparked protests from fair price shop dealers in Punjab.

About a month ago, the state government had announced a decision to provide atta (wheat flour) on the doorsteps of the beneficiaries after “bypassing/replacing" the network of 17,000 fair price shops. The decision was challenged before the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

While appearing before the court, the government admitted some issues in the scheme. Among other things, it said the interests of fair price shop owners, too, would be taken into consideration.

In an affidavit placed before the High Court bench, state additional secretary (food, civil supplies and consumer affairs), TK Goyal while claiming that the scheme had been re-examined, said, “It was decided that certain alterations/amendments were required to be carried out in the home delivery service to bring it in sync with the provisions of the National Food Security Act, 2013, and the Punjab Targeted Public Distribution System (Licensing and Control) Order, 2016."

The affidavit added that the Request for Proposal (ReP) issued for the selection of grinding/delivery services would be implemented only after bringing about the desired changes in the service. “Further, while implementing the changes in the home delivery service, the interests of all stakeholders in the public distribution system chain, including the fair price shop owners, shall be taken into account," the affidavit added.

The government scheme was challenged by the NFSA Depot Holders Welfare Association. It was contended that the network of fair price shops was to be bypassed by “creating a parallel company for delivery".

The affidavit, however, stated that the ruling Aam Aadmi Party had promised home delivery of wheat flour/atta on the doorstep of the beneficiaries after its victory in the polls. The government also assured that it would pay the entire cost of grinding and manage home delivery.

