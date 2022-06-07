Fly to Pakistan, Return With Drugs & Weapons: Flight Path of Seized Drones Reveals Alarming Trend

Technical analysis of drones seized by the Border Security Force and Punjab Police has revealed deeper penetration of Pakistan-based terrorist groups in the state, with the flight path analysis of the drones suggesting they were flown from India to Pakistan, loaded with weapons there and then flown back to India.

Sources in the government told News18.com that the lab responsible for analysing the seized drones found that the flight paths originated from locations in Punjab. Local police have also made arrests after registering cases based on the location details that came to light during the analysis.

In many cases, the drones were found to be have been operated from villages in Amritsar and Taran Tarn.

Advertisement

“Once the pistols, drugs and ammunition were uploaded, unknown persons from Pakistan operated them (drones) and sent them back to India. Meanwhile, the BSF noticed the movement and with the help of local police, caught the drones," a source told News18.com.

The matter was also raised in a top-level security meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah last month, sources said.

On January 9, the BSF had shot down a drone that entered India from Pakistan in Punjab’s Amritsar. The drone was seized with more than 10 kg heroin worth around Rs 70 crore.

During investigation, Punjab Police found that the drone originated from the Indian side. “The drone path was analysed and investigation revealed that the drone was first operated from India. It moved to Pakistan so there was no clear data available, and on January 9, after loading more than 10 kg heroin, it was sent back to India but caught by the Border Security Force," a senior Punjab Police official told News18.com.

Sources said arrests were made in the case after identifying the location from where drone was operated.

Advertisement

In a similar incident in the first week of March, the BSF and Punjab Police in a joint operation recovered a drone from a farm along the India-Pakistan international border. The drone, which was shot down, was similar to the others caught in January and February.

During investigation, when the flight path was analysed, it was found that the drone was flown from India to Pakistan and sent back with ammunition and drugs. The Punjab Police reportedly made arrests in this case too.

Local police have been alerted to the trend by central intelligence agencies. “Few locals are in touch with people based in Pakistan. They facilitate everything on behalf of local criminals involved in petty criminal activities. The big network is running with the help of gangsters and Pakistan-based terror outfits where they have involved local criminals and youth from villages as well," a senior Punjab Police official said.

Advertisement

The home ministry has said that border guarding forces are equipped to neutralise threats emanating from misuse of drones.

“Border guarding forces are well equipped to neutralise threats emanating from misuse of drones by rogue elements including terrorists. Anti-drone systems have been deployed along the border to tackle such situations. In addition, border guarding forces have taken various preventive/precautionary measures to counter drones which inter-alia include framing of SOPs for countering drone, adequate deployment of troops and patrolling, and deployment of surveillance equipment," the ministry had said in Parliament.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.