'Focus on Containment, Home Isolation Treatment': Highlights from Modi's Speech at PM-CM Meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi told all states and union territories to ensure that any strategy to fight Covid-19 has the least impact on economic activity and livelihoods. Hence, he said, the focus should be on local containment along with effective home isolation treatment.

Here are the highlights from PM Modi’s address to chief ministers of all states/UTs:

On vaccination: Prime Minister Modi said the Omicron variant of the coronavirus was causing more infections than other variants. “We don’t have to panic. Our alertness should not go down. Most world experts say be it any variant, vaccine is best weapon to fight it. We must ensure that vaccine-related falsehood is fought," he said.

On Covid protocols: PM Modi said all states and UTs must conduct intensive testing and aim at treating most cases in home isolation. “Tracking and treatment facilities should be good during home isolation, only then will the burden on hospitals decrease and infrastructure can be maintained," he said.

Advertisement

On using innovative methods: “I am happy that some states are innovating so as to achieve targets of maximum testing and tracking. Use telemedicine as much as you can," he said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.