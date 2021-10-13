'Following Me Even to Kabristan': Mumbai Top Cop Orders to Probe Sameer Wankhede's Stalking Charge

Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale has asked additional CP rank officer to go through Indian Revenue Service officer Sameer Wankhede’s complaint and the CCTV footage submitted along with it. Wankhede, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) zonal director, hit the headlines after seizure of drugs on a cruise liner that led to arrest of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan‘s son Aryan.

The additional CP rank officer has been asked to submit a report after probing Wankhede’s allegations that someone was stalking him. A Times of India report quoted its sources as saying the NCB officer had learnt that someone had been regularly following him even to a kabristan in western suburbs, which he visits to pray at his mother’s grave. Wankhede’s mother passed away in 2015, and since then he has been visiting the kabristan on a regular basis, the report stated.

The report further stated that he said two persons, accompanied by two officers of Oshiwara police, even took away CCTV footage of his visit to the graveyard. The officer submitted evidence to substantiate his claim, sources were quoted. Wankhede sought police protection for himself and his family too.

On Tuesday, Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil said the state government had not ordered police or any other agency to monitor the movements of NCB zonal director. “The government has not given any orders to the police or state intelligence department to follow Sameer Wankhede. I have heard that he has complained to the DGP. We will look into it," Walse-Patil told reporters. “I don’t think police are keeping a watch on him," the minister added.

Wankhede had also investigated the 2020 drug case linked to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

