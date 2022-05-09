Beach Feast: This Rooftop Restaurant is Visakhapatnam's Newest Tourist Hotspot

Watching the ocean in the moonlight while eating favourite dishes on the top of a bus is a never-ending delightful experience for the people who visit Visakhapatnam.

Visakhapatnam, one of the famous tourist destinations in India, has always been at the forefront of attracting tourists as well as local people with innovative ideas. Dining on the top of the bus at the beach is the recent attraction added to the list.

Starting from age-old Goli Soda to taste buds tickling Biryani, the customers will enjoy the ambience of the popular Vizag beach with a live music programme.

The idea of arranging a dining stop on the top of the bus at the beach is the brainchild of youngster Venkata Naga Chandra from Vizag. He has been passionate about putting his print on popular tourist destinations. He got a chance to visit the mobile rooftop dining restaurants during his trip to Europe along with family members. Enlightened with the idea adopted from Europe, he started the mobile rooftop dining restaurant in his home town Visakhapatnam where most of the tourists enjoy their evenings at the top than the others at the beach.

(With inputs from P Anand Mohan)

